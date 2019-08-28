Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brettney Louise Irene Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brett was a loving spirit who cared for many people in their short time on earth. They expressed themselves through music and art. They loved to sing, dance, paint, and cook delicious meals, especially desserts. Brett connected easily and lovingly with young children and worked as a pre-school teacher at The Community Music School in Springfield and Fort Hill Pre-school at Smith College.



Brett also worked as a nanny and forged a close connection with the Levin family: Julie, Ben, Soph, and Isadore. They loved and cared for pets throughout their entire life and they often found solace in the natural world.



Brett was born in Hayward, California where they lived until age seven. They attended Challenger Academy for Kindergarten and First Grade in Fremont, California. In 1999, they bravely accompanied their mom, Priscilla, on an adventure that led them to Amherst, Massachusetts. (Mom entered graduate school at UMASS Amherst that year). The two places couldn't be more different: geographically as well as culturally and their closest family members were 3,000 miles away. Brett attended Mark's Meadow Elementary School, a small school on the UMASS Amherst campus, and Pioneer Valley Performing Arts for middle and high school, in South Hadley, MA. They loved writing, visual art, and dance and participated on the Mock Trial team travelling to Boston to compete at the state level. They attended Lesley University where they studied Early Childhood Education and continued to cultivate their passion for art.



Brett's Uncle William nurtured and supported their love of music from an early age. They would play guitar and sing songs until late into the night. William and Brett taught themselves Beatles' songs that they would perform for Pat, Brett's grandma. This brought immense joy to her every time they sang. Music became a lifelong pursuit for Brett who attended Rock and Roll camps as a teenager at the Institute for Musical Arts in Goshen, MA.



Brett also loved to travel and visited France, Spain, Portugal, Jamaica, and Mexico. Uncle William organized a cross country trip for their 16th birthday that remained a high point in their life. Brett moved to Ottawa and then to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada where they became a permanent resident. They met and fell in love with their best friend John Davies, who they lived with for three years. Their family included Prince, the dog, and Everett, the cat.



Brett was a shining star among a vast constellation of family and friends. They are survived by close family members Bill Page, Jr., Priscilla Page, William Page, III, and chosen family members Glenn Siegel, Henry Siegel, Arlo Siegel.



A celebration of life will take place at the Institute for Musical Arts on September 1, 2019 at 2 PM. 165 Cape Street, Goshen, MA 01032.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019

