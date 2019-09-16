Hadley: Brian C. Gutt, 57, of Hadley, formerly of Westfield died unexpectedly on July 17, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Westfield and was a 1980 graduate of The Westfield Vocational High School, Culinary Arts Program. Over the years Brian touched many lives while holding managerial positions at Pleasant Street Market, F L Roberts, O'Connell Convenience and Cumberland Farms. He also worked at NAPA. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Joseph J. Gutt Sr., Virginia (Egleston) Gutt and Joseph J. Gutt Jr. Brian is survived by his beloved nephew Brian E. Gutt and niece Kathrine D. Kukova, his Auntie Dee, Geraldine Gutt, his dear cousin Patricia McGovern and many other cousins. Brian also left his longtime friends Mike and Wendy Creech and family, Diana DiMauro and Barbara Kosloski. Brian's best friend and true companion in the entire world was his dog Max, who stayed by his side to the end. A Graveside Memorial Service honoring Brian's life will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Middle Farms Cemetery, North Road, Westfield MA at Noon. Donations in his memory may be made to: Hadley Police Department, Division of Animal Control, 15 East Street, Hadley MA 01035 or Cooley Dickinson Health Care VNA, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060. www.firtionadams.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019