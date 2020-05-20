Brian Christopher McKillop, 54, of Northampton, passed away peacefully Wednesday May 20th, at Highview of Northampton. He was born November 11, 1965 in Springfield to the late Robert and Rosemarie (Pouliot) McKillop. He attended schools in Springfield and received his GED. Brian had worked for several years at St. Mary's Church in Springfield as a Handyman. He loved and was dedicated to all sports, including his beloved Boston Red Sox. Brian particularly enjoyed his trips to Fenway Park with Fr. Francis Reilly of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
He is survived by his brothers, Michael McKillop and his wife Mary of Auburn, NH, and Thomas McKillop and his wife Joyce of Springfield, sister-in-law, Natalie McKillop of Coweta, OK, also several nieces, nephews, a grandnephew, and dear friends. His brother Jerry preceded him September 6, 2018.
Brian received extraordinary care which was only made possible through Dr. Katz and the D'Amour center, caring nurses, aides, and staff at Highview of Northampton, the Lathrop Home and Cooley Dickinson Hospice. The family would like to express their thanks for the care and support that was given to Brian. They also want to acknowledge the care of Fr. Reilly and Brian's spiritually family for many years. May God bless each and every one of you always.
Donations made be made to the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care, 3350 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 or Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice 168 Industrial Dr, Northampton, MA 01060.
Due to the circumstances at this time, there will be a Celebration of Brian's life at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 20, 2020.