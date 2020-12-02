Brian F. Levesque, 66, of Newell Pond Road, Greenfield, died Saturday 11/28/2020 at home. He was born in Northampton on April 8, 1954, the son of Clifford and Catherine Levesque. Brian was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School.
Brian was an EMT for over forty-five years, working on ambulance services here in Pioneer Valley as well as in eastern Massachusetts. He was also employed at the Coley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton for several years, and later served as a correctional officer at the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office. After his retirement, Brain was a volunteer firefighter in Leyden, MA.
Brian leaves his wife of 32 years, Kathryn (Pelissier) Levesque; 23 year old daughter, Abigail Levesque of Greenfield; his sister, Laura Levesque and mother, Catherine Levesque of Highland, NY; and a brother, Tom
Levesque of Nashua, New Hampshire. Brian also leaves his beloved pets, Elliot, Guthrie and Aria.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit https://tributes.com/brianlevesque
