The world lost an amazing young man on May 14th. Brian James Dionne passed away suddenly at his family home in Round Hill, Virginia, at the age of 21.



How do you describe Brian? There are not enough words in the universe to contain who he was. Most that met him were astounded by his height. For such a tall man, he was remarkably gentle and patient, enjoying teaching others all about video mod design and science. He was easily recognizable wearing his crazy hats, hooded sweatshirts and pj pants. Brian loved to be comfortable in life - whether it was curled up playing a game or painting his models. His engaging smile, his wicked sense of humor, and his keen intelligence were what made him so Brian.



His love of animals included all creatures; from his cats, his gecko Jaba, to his mallard ducks and chickens. His talent for working with animals and having them follow him around was legendary and gave new meaning to the term "pied piper". Not many people had their mallard ducks waiting for them when you got off the school bus. Through his family, Brian was very active in 4-H on the local, county, and state level, including horses, poultry, band and robotics.



Many did not realize Brian's love of music and his keen ear for tempo. His time as part of the Quaboag Highlander Pipe Band was spent with much laughter and music. Watching him picking up the bass drum at the age of 8 and learn to march while playing was awe inspiring to say the least. Brian was never afraid to try new things, no mater how much of a challenge it was.



Brian was a talented artist, creating amazing new worlds with his art. He loved creating costumes from scratch, working on staging while in high school, and creating interesting figures out of the most ordinary items using only a cup and a pair of scissors, and never using a pattern. Even at a young age, he was a toddler that wanted nothing more than a new Lego set for Christmas and had the whole thing constructed in a matter of hours. His room looked like a tornado had blown through, but he could lay his hands on the tiniest piece of Lego or other item in a matter of minutes and build a statue just by visualizing it.



He loved his family, which included his father Chris Dionne and his father's partner Tiffany Dussault of Holyoke, his mother Michelle Might and his stepfather Eric Might of Virginia, his siblings Noah, Jesse, Brandon, Haley & Courtney, his grandparents Robert and Dale Dionne, and his many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene & Patricia Wagner.



Brian's greatest wish was for everyone to be kind to each other and to take care of the world. He wanted to leave this world better than he found it. Lao Tzu said it best "Love the world as your own self; then you can truly care for all of this".



Brian's final wishes were to have a celebration of his life on the family farm in Amherst on June 2nd at 2pm. For more information, please contact



In lieu of flowers, Brian has requested to have a tree planted in his memory or a donation to an animal organization such as a local animal shelter.



"My wish is to stay always like this, living quietly in a corner of nature", Claude Monet.

