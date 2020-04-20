Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian K. Chalmers. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian K. Chalmers, 53, of Carlisle , PA and formerly of Amherst, MA, passed away April 8, 2020 due to complications from diabetes. He was the beloved son of Thomas and Jane (Shea) Chalmers of Lady Lake, FL, formerly of Amherst, MA.



Brian was in the class of 1985 at Amherst Regional High School. He went on to pursue his passion for auto mechanics and became a certified diesel mechanic. He had a quick wit and a kind heart and loved his nieces and nephews fiercely, who affectionately referred to him as Uncle Brownie. He also loved to cook where his specialties included chili and popovers. Brian was predeceased by his younger brother Tom in 2006 and his Uncle John Shea in 2016.



Besides his parents, Brian leaves behind his sister Karen Carey of Amherst, MA and her children Justin, Jameson and Ava, his sister Shawn Durocher of Princeton, MA and husband Rick Durocher and daughters Olivia and Christina, his Aunt Kathleen (Shea) Weatherwax of Lady Lake, Fl, his Aunt Barbara (Chalmers) Romashko of Springfield, MA, his cousin Lisa Daley and family from Springfield, MA and cousin David Romashko from Amherst, MA.



Brian was a 50 year survivor of juvenile diabetes. In his memory, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, MA.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Douglass Funeral Service.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020

