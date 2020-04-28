Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Patrick Sheehan. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Patrick Sheehan, 58, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst due to ALS. He was born to Daniel Sheehan and Judith (Bates) Mackey. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Northampton High School and was employed for over 30 years as a machinist at the Cartamundi Company (formerly Milton Bradley-Hasbro) in East Longmeadow. He enjoyed many nights pitching at Maines Field and playing in slow pitch tournaments with his daughter Rachel. Brian was a dedicated fan of the Boston Celtics, NY Mets and Dallas Cowboys. Besides his parents, Brian is survived by his daughters, Amanda Sheehan of Northampton and Rachel Gagne and her husband David of Chesterfield; a sister, Kathleen Sheehan of Southampton; a brother, Kevin Sheehan of Agawam; an aunt, Carol Hendricks of Williamsburg; a niece, Danielle Sheehan of Agawam; and his former wife and mother of his children, Michaele (Kellogg). He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins. Brian's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Elaine Center at Hadley for Brian's great care and would also like to thank the ALS Association-Massachusetts Chapter for providing support and equipment to help Brian have a better quality of life. Brian's family sends a special thank you to the great people at Hospice of the Fisher Home for caring for Brian at the end of his life and to make his passing as peaceful as possible. A celebration of Brian's life for family and friends will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made in Brian's memory to the ALS Association-Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.



Brian Patrick Sheehan, 58, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst due to ALS. He was born to Daniel Sheehan and Judith (Bates) Mackey. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Northampton High School and was employed for over 30 years as a machinist at the Cartamundi Company (formerly Milton Bradley-Hasbro) in East Longmeadow. He enjoyed many nights pitching at Maines Field and playing in slow pitch tournaments with his daughter Rachel. Brian was a dedicated fan of the Boston Celtics, NY Mets and Dallas Cowboys. Besides his parents, Brian is survived by his daughters, Amanda Sheehan of Northampton and Rachel Gagne and her husband David of Chesterfield; a sister, Kathleen Sheehan of Southampton; a brother, Kevin Sheehan of Agawam; an aunt, Carol Hendricks of Williamsburg; a niece, Danielle Sheehan of Agawam; and his former wife and mother of his children, Michaele (Kellogg). He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins. Brian's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Elaine Center at Hadley for Brian's great care and would also like to thank the ALS Association-Massachusetts Chapter for providing support and equipment to help Brian have a better quality of life. Brian's family sends a special thank you to the great people at Hospice of the Fisher Home for caring for Brian at the end of his life and to make his passing as peaceful as possible. A celebration of Brian's life for family and friends will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made in Brian's memory to the ALS Association-Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.

