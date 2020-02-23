Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brig. Gen. Spencer C. Bridgman. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Brig. Gen. Spencer Clark Bridgman, 88, lifelong resident of Florence, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke.



Born in Northampton Nov. 5, 1931, he was the son of the late Lyman Kimbel Bridgman and Helen Elizabeth (Roche) Bridgman.



Spencer had many fond memories of growing up in Florence in the 1930s and 1940s. His earliest jobs included working as a pin-boy at the old Florence bowling alley, delivering milk for Bridgman's Dairy, which was operated by his uncles, delivering the Gazette, picking tobacco, and working as a soda jerk at Niquette's Pharmacy in Northampton. He was active in Boy Scout Troop 103 of Florence, becoming an Eagle Scout in 1948. For many years he served as an altar boy at Annunciation Church.



He received his early education at the Annunciation School in Florence and was a 1949 graduate of Northampton High School, where he distinguished himself as an outstanding baseball player. Senior year he served as student representative to Good Government Day at the House of Representatives in Boston.



Spencer worked as a cost estimator at the Pro-phy-lac-tic Brush Co. from 1950 to 1953. In 1951, he enlisted in the Air National Guard at Barnes Airport in Westfield and was employed there full-time as a parachute specialist from 1953 to 1967. In Oct. 1961, during the Berlin Crisis, he was activated to Phalsbourg, France for nine months as part of Operation Stair Step.



Returning home in August 1962, he began night school, earning his B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Massachusetts in 1967, and his M.S. in 1969. He became a CPA in 1981.



In 1967, Spencer left his full-time work at the guard and began a new career as professor of accounting at Holyoke Community College where he taught for 24 years. He served as Coordinator of the Accounting Department from 1974 to 1984, and was active on numerous faculty and academic committees, including serving as president of the Faculty Senate. He was one of the founders of the Massachusetts Association of Accounting Professors (MAAP) and served as its secretary/treasurer for many years.



He received several distinguished teaching awards, including the George Frost Award for Excellence, the Commonwealth Citation for Outstanding Performance, and the Distinguished Service Award. He retired in 1991.



Spencer remained an active member of the Air National Guard Reserves for many years. He received his commission in 1972, and worked his way up the ranks to full Colonel in 1989. In 1982, he was assigned to the state headquarters at Otis ANG Base in Falmouth, where he worked as comptroller and director of resource management. He was also an admissions liaison officer for the United States Air Force Academy and an adjunct faculty of the NCO Preparatory School.



Throughout his military career he received numerous awards and commendations, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, and the Air Force Longevity Service Award. Upon his retirement from the guard in Nov. 1991, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.



For many years Spencer served on the board of trustees of the Florence Savings Bank, including several years as chairman of the board. He was also a trustee of Lilly Library, a trustee of Amherst Academy, and a director of the Air National Guard Historical Association. In 2002, the Florence Savings Bank funded an annual scholarship in his name for students at Holyoke Community College.



On Nov. 15, 1952, Spencer married Patricia Ann Schulda of Bay State, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage before her death on Dec. 19, 2016. In 1956, they built a house on Spruce Hill Avenue in which they lived for over sixty years. In 1986, they purchased a vacation home in Perkins Cove, Maine, which they enjoyed for 25 years.



Spencer leaves three children: Robert and his wife Lynn Nehring of Florence; James and his husband John Coan of Leeds; Diane and her husband Miguel Cabrera, of Florence; two grandsons, Jacob, of Los Angeles, and Samuel, of Florence; a brother, David K. Bridgman, of Westhampton and Tucson, Arizona; and his dear friend and caregiver Janet Koch, of Northampton.



Spencer will be remembered as a courteous and honorable man.



Private services will be held by the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton in the spring. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Donations in Spencer's memory may be made to "The Spencer Bridgman Scholarship," c/o Holyoke Community College Foundation, Inc., 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040.





Brig. Gen. Spencer Clark Bridgman, 88, lifelong resident of Florence, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke.Born in Northampton Nov. 5, 1931, he was the son of the late Lyman Kimbel Bridgman and Helen Elizabeth (Roche) Bridgman.Spencer had many fond memories of growing up in Florence in the 1930s and 1940s. His earliest jobs included working as a pin-boy at the old Florence bowling alley, delivering milk for Bridgman's Dairy, which was operated by his uncles, delivering the Gazette, picking tobacco, and working as a soda jerk at Niquette's Pharmacy in Northampton. He was active in Boy Scout Troop 103 of Florence, becoming an Eagle Scout in 1948. For many years he served as an altar boy at Annunciation Church.He received his early education at the Annunciation School in Florence and was a 1949 graduate of Northampton High School, where he distinguished himself as an outstanding baseball player. Senior year he served as student representative to Good Government Day at the House of Representatives in Boston.Spencer worked as a cost estimator at the Pro-phy-lac-tic Brush Co. from 1950 to 1953. In 1951, he enlisted in the Air National Guard at Barnes Airport in Westfield and was employed there full-time as a parachute specialist from 1953 to 1967. In Oct. 1961, during the Berlin Crisis, he was activated to Phalsbourg, France for nine months as part of Operation Stair Step.Returning home in August 1962, he began night school, earning his B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Massachusetts in 1967, and his M.S. in 1969. He became a CPA in 1981.In 1967, Spencer left his full-time work at the guard and began a new career as professor of accounting at Holyoke Community College where he taught for 24 years. He served as Coordinator of the Accounting Department from 1974 to 1984, and was active on numerous faculty and academic committees, including serving as president of the Faculty Senate. He was one of the founders of the Massachusetts Association of Accounting Professors (MAAP) and served as its secretary/treasurer for many years.He received several distinguished teaching awards, including the George Frost Award for Excellence, the Commonwealth Citation for Outstanding Performance, and the Distinguished Service Award. He retired in 1991.Spencer remained an active member of the Air National Guard Reserves for many years. He received his commission in 1972, and worked his way up the ranks to full Colonel in 1989. In 1982, he was assigned to the state headquarters at Otis ANG Base in Falmouth, where he worked as comptroller and director of resource management. He was also an admissions liaison officer for the United States Air Force Academy and an adjunct faculty of the NCO Preparatory School.Throughout his military career he received numerous awards and commendations, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, and the Air Force Longevity Service Award. Upon his retirement from the guard in Nov. 1991, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.For many years Spencer served on the board of trustees of the Florence Savings Bank, including several years as chairman of the board. He was also a trustee of Lilly Library, a trustee of Amherst Academy, and a director of the Air National Guard Historical Association. In 2002, the Florence Savings Bank funded an annual scholarship in his name for students at Holyoke Community College.On Nov. 15, 1952, Spencer married Patricia Ann Schulda of Bay State, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage before her death on Dec. 19, 2016. In 1956, they built a house on Spruce Hill Avenue in which they lived for over sixty years. In 1986, they purchased a vacation home in Perkins Cove, Maine, which they enjoyed for 25 years.Spencer leaves three children: Robert and his wife Lynn Nehring of Florence; James and his husband John Coan of Leeds; Diane and her husband Miguel Cabrera, of Florence; two grandsons, Jacob, of Los Angeles, and Samuel, of Florence; a brother, David K. Bridgman, of Westhampton and Tucson, Arizona; and his dear friend and caregiver Janet Koch, of Northampton.Spencer will be remembered as a courteous and honorable man.Private services will be held by the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton in the spring. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Donations in Spencer's memory may be made to "The Spencer Bridgman Scholarship," c/o Holyoke Community College Foundation, Inc., 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close