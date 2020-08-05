1/1
Brigitte Fischer
Brigitte Fischer, 55, passed away on July 27, 2020, peacefully next to her husband Thomas Fischer after a long courageous hard-fought battle with congestive heart failure. She was an outstanding woman who always knew how to keep smiles on peoples' faces. She was well loved by many. She was well known for her stubbornness. Brigitte worked at Health South for many years. She went and pursued to get her CNA license and started working at Keystone. Which she really enjoyed working. She will be dearly missed by her four kids, Albert Ortega, Daniel Ortega, Denise Ortega, and Alicia Fischer along with her many grandchildren. There will be no calling hours, donations will be accepted to the Shriners hospital in Springfield MA. The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation. HampshireCremation.com to leave condolences for the family.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williamsburg Funeral Home
3 South Main Street
Williamsburg, MA 01039
(413) 268-3400
