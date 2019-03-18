Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Everett Teed. View Sign





Bruce, originally from Raynham, MA, was survived by his beloved daughter, Tara J. Teed of Eugene, Oregon, and her Grandmother, Jan Williams of Leeds, MA. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman B. Teed and R. Virginia Teed of Raynham and Dunnellon, FL. Bruce was also survived by his brothers, Don B. Teed of Cotuit and his wife, Marge; Norman A. Teed of Raynham and his wife, Ginnie; Richard W. Teed of West Newbury and his wife, Diane; and, his sister, Denise L. Minardi of Haverhill, MA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Prior to his illness, Bruce was employed in the Facilities Management Dept. of Smith College. He was a disabled veteran of the US Army having served in both domestic and foreign assignments prior to becoming disabled.



Kostanski Funeral Home of Greenfield graciously assisted with preparations after Bruce's death. A private memorial service will occur at a future date.



The family would like to recognize the excellent professional and supportive care given to Bruce by Charlene Manor Nursing Home of Greenfield, MA.





220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019

