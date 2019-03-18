Bruce Everett Teed, born in Brockton on January 15, 1952, died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Charlene Manor Nursing Home, Greenfield, MA after a lengthy illness.
Bruce, originally from Raynham, MA, was survived by his beloved daughter, Tara J. Teed of Eugene, Oregon, and her Grandmother, Jan Williams of Leeds, MA. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman B. Teed and R. Virginia Teed of Raynham and Dunnellon, FL. Bruce was also survived by his brothers, Don B. Teed of Cotuit and his wife, Marge; Norman A. Teed of Raynham and his wife, Ginnie; Richard W. Teed of West Newbury and his wife, Diane; and, his sister, Denise L. Minardi of Haverhill, MA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Prior to his illness, Bruce was employed in the Facilities Management Dept. of Smith College. He was a disabled veteran of the US Army having served in both domestic and foreign assignments prior to becoming disabled.
Kostanski Funeral Home of Greenfield graciously assisted with preparations after Bruce's death. A private memorial service will occur at a future date.
The family would like to recognize the excellent professional and supportive care given to Bruce by Charlene Manor Nursing Home of Greenfield, MA.
