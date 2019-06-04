Bruce Morin, 71, of Southampton passed Monday June 3, 2019 at his home with his family. He was born August 20, 1947 in Holyoke, Ma., the son of Henry and Mary (Brooksbank) Morin. He attended schools in Chicopee and graduate from Chicopee Comp High School Class of 1965. Bruce was a US Army Reservist. He was a master electrician and employed by several electrical firms throughout his long career. For the past 20 years he worked as an Electrical Maintenance Manager for the Hamden County Sheriff's Department. Bruce was a member of IBEW #7 Local in Springfield, Ma. In his earlier years, Bruce was a draftsman and mechanic. Throughout his life, he enjoyed working on his 55 Chevy, fishing, playing softball, woodworking, coaching his children's sports teams, camping, trips to the beach and following the Red Sox.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Heyer) Morin, a son Michael of Holyoke, a daughter Heather of Orleans, one brother Gene Morin and his wife Sandra of Chicopee, and several nieces and nephews. A sister, Vicki predeceased him.
Visiting hours will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton from 10 to 12 noon with a memorial service at 12 noon in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Bruce's memory to the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital https://givecdhc.partners.org/donate www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 4, 2019