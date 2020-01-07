Bruce Newcomb Morton, age 76, died at his home in North Hadley on January2, 2020. Morton, a retired professor of law at Touro University in Huntington, New York, had lived in North Hadley since 2008. He is survived by two stepsons: Tim Hays, of Burlington, CT., and Brad Hays, of Burlington, VT; as well as by his brother, Keith, of Ashburn, VA. A graveside service will be held on Friday January 10th at 11:30 AM at the South Amherst Cemetery. Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020