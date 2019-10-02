Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruna Carno. View Sign Service Information Witty's Funeral Home 158 South Main Street Orange , MA 01364 (978)-544-3160 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM 75 Page Hill Road Brimfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Bruna leaves behind her husband, Jon Ploof of Amherst. She leaves also a daughter, Jesse Nachem, her partner, Ryan Lindsay, and beloved granddaughter, Norah Lindsay, all of Oakland, CA; a son, Matthew Nachem of Manhattan; and three step daughters, Jan Morrison, Becky Ploof and Maija Ploof.



Bruna graduated from the High School of Music and Arts in Manhattan in 1966 before studying at Lehman College and the Joffrey Ballet School. She worked as a fiscal manager at Toda America Inc., in Manhattan, then as office manager at the Center for Human Resources Development in Northampton. For the last 19 years, she worked as an accounts and grants manager at Erving School Union 28 and loved both her job and her co-workers.



Bruna loved all forms of dance and music, and was an avid film buff. She was also a lover of animals, especially cats, and made her home a Shangri La for her adopted pets.



Donations in her name can be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd, Leverett, MA 01054.



Family and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of Bruna's life on October 19th at 2 p.m.. The celebration will be held at 75 Page Hill Road, Brimfield, MA.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



You may offer your sympathy online at

Bruna was born in The Bronx and grew up on the Grand Concourse. She was the youngest daughter of Lucia (Briselli) and Daniel Carno. She is survived by her sister, Zita Carno of Tampa, FL and was predeceased by her sister, Nina Carno Rosenberg.Bruna leaves behind her husband, Jon Ploof of Amherst. She leaves also a daughter, Jesse Nachem, her partner, Ryan Lindsay, and beloved granddaughter, Norah Lindsay, all of Oakland, CA; a son, Matthew Nachem of Manhattan; and three step daughters, Jan Morrison, Becky Ploof and Maija Ploof.Bruna graduated from the High School of Music and Arts in Manhattan in 1966 before studying at Lehman College and the Joffrey Ballet School. She worked as a fiscal manager at Toda America Inc., in Manhattan, then as office manager at the Center for Human Resources Development in Northampton. For the last 19 years, she worked as an accounts and grants manager at Erving School Union 28 and loved both her job and her co-workers.Bruna loved all forms of dance and music, and was an avid film buff. She was also a lover of animals, especially cats, and made her home a Shangri La for her adopted pets.Donations in her name can be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd, Leverett, MA 01054.Family and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of Bruna's life on October 19th at 2 p.m.. The celebration will be held at 75 Page Hill Road, Brimfield, MA.Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close