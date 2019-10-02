Bruna was born in The Bronx and grew up on the Grand Concourse. She was the youngest daughter of Lucia (Briselli) and Daniel Carno. She is survived by her sister, Zita Carno of Tampa, FL and was predeceased by her sister, Nina Carno Rosenberg.
Bruna leaves behind her husband, Jon Ploof of Amherst. She leaves also a daughter, Jesse Nachem, her partner, Ryan Lindsay, and beloved granddaughter, Norah Lindsay, all of Oakland, CA; a son, Matthew Nachem of Manhattan; and three step daughters, Jan Morrison, Becky Ploof and Maija Ploof.
Bruna graduated from the High School of Music and Arts in Manhattan in 1966 before studying at Lehman College and the Joffrey Ballet School. She worked as a fiscal manager at Toda America Inc., in Manhattan, then as office manager at the Center for Human Resources Development in Northampton. For the last 19 years, she worked as an accounts and grants manager at Erving School Union 28 and loved both her job and her co-workers.
Bruna loved all forms of dance and music, and was an avid film buff. She was also a lover of animals, especially cats, and made her home a Shangri La for her adopted pets.
Donations in her name can be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd, Leverett, MA 01054.
Family and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of Bruna's life on October 19th at 2 p.m.. The celebration will be held at 75 Page Hill Road, Brimfield, MA.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019