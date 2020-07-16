1/1
Bryan A. Marcotte
Bryan Albert Marcotte, 68, of South Hadley passed away peacefully July 13, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1951 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Albert and Marie-Louise (Peroni) Marcotte. Bryan was a second generation owner of Marcotte Ford in Holyoke and dedicated his life to building the business that was passed down by his father. He loved his family dearly and giving back to his community. He was an avid supporter of the Holyoke Boys & Girls Club, Providence Ministries and Kate's Kitchen. Bryan will be forever missed by his loving wife, Carlene (Lambert) Marcotte and their four children, Suzanne Keller, husband Brian and their children Jackson, Brody and Hunter; Carolyn Crowley, husband Sean and their children Graeme and Liam; Mike Marcotte; and Kaitlin Methot, husband Kyle and their children Kye, Kooper and Kamden. He also leaves two sisters, Linda Gleason, husband David and their children Kristin and Craig; and Jeannie Filomeno, husband Mike and their children James and Jackie as well as many dear friends and a loyal Marcotte Ford family. Services will be held privately for his family and a celebration of Bryan's life will be held in the future. Beers & Story Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bryan's name may be made to the Holyoke Boys & Girls Club by visiting www.hbgc.org, or to Providence Ministries by visiting provministries.org. Please visit www.beersandstory.com to sign the online guest book.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beers & Story Funeral Home
646 Newton Street
South Hadley, MA 01075
(413) 533-4400
July 15, 2020
Brian was an amazing friend,worker,always helpful,kind,considerate.he will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Will miss that great smile to his family my thoughts and prayees are with you all god bless
Inez t rydzak
Friend
July 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Cheryl & I are so very saddened to learn of Bryans passing. I will never forget the love and kindness he showed my Dad. Our hearts go out to all whos lives he touched.
Billy & Cheryl Enko
July 15, 2020
Jeannie and Linda. Sorry to learn of your brothers passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and his family.
Duane and Mary Ann Pease
Duane Pease
July 15, 2020
We go back to high school..so many fond memories.
Bob Stewart
Friend
July 15, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about your loss I will always remember Mr. Marcotte he truly was a great person and he will be missed ❤
Megan McIntire
July 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to the Marcotte, Filomeno, and Marcotte Ford families. Bryan was a wonderful person with such a big heart.
Wanda Zabawa
July 15, 2020
Bryan was a great man! He was an avid supporter of our boys AAU basketball team. We will miss him❤
Charon Croney
Friend
July 15, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the whole family.

Tosia Bara and family
Friend
July 15, 2020
Sue , Our heartfelt sympathy to you and your entire Family at the loss of your Dad. Your Memories will last Forever. With much Love,, Liz and Dave Morrison
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss his mishaps
Marisol Rivera
Family
July 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
Paul & Tracy Dubuc
Friend
