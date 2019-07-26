Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Susan Naugler. View Sign Service Information O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0222 Send Flowers Obituary

C. Susan (Kowal) Naugler, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Holyoke on July 23, 2019. Born in Ware, Massachusetts, on July 10, 1940, she was the cherished granddaughter of her memere, Edith St. Germain. She was a graduate of Ware High School, later attending business school. Susan was employed for many years at the Milton Bradley Co. in East Longmeadow.



Susan was loving, patient, and creative; an adored mother and grandmother for whom family was most important. She delighted in sharing her myriad interests and refused to acknowledge the word "bored." Susan loved nature, animals, and bird watching. She enjoyed the ocean and visiting Maine. She was an avid reader and a lover of books and art, as well as a life-long bridge player and music enthusiast, especially classical. She was famous for completing her beloved crossword puzzles in pen. She faithfully followed the Red Sox and Patriots.



She leaves her children, Joanne Drumm, Jennifer Hamilton and her husband John, of Easthampton, Stephen Naugler of Holyoke, and four grandchildren who were the "light of her life": Katie and Alexa Drumm and Jacob and Jessica Hamilton. She is also survived by her cousin Patricia Tressler of Florida, nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband Normand Naugler in 1983, her son, Christopher, and her long-time companion, Robert Baj.



A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. The O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton has been entrusted with all of the arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union St., Springfield, MA 01105.

C. Susan (Kowal) Naugler, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Holyoke on July 23, 2019. Born in Ware, Massachusetts, on July 10, 1940, she was the cherished granddaughter of her memere, Edith St. Germain. She was a graduate of Ware High School, later attending business school. Susan was employed for many years at the Milton Bradley Co. in East Longmeadow.Susan was loving, patient, and creative; an adored mother and grandmother for whom family was most important. She delighted in sharing her myriad interests and refused to acknowledge the word "bored." Susan loved nature, animals, and bird watching. She enjoyed the ocean and visiting Maine. She was an avid reader and a lover of books and art, as well as a life-long bridge player and music enthusiast, especially classical. She was famous for completing her beloved crossword puzzles in pen. She faithfully followed the Red Sox and Patriots.She leaves her children, Joanne Drumm, Jennifer Hamilton and her husband John, of Easthampton, Stephen Naugler of Holyoke, and four grandchildren who were the "light of her life": Katie and Alexa Drumm and Jacob and Jessica Hamilton. She is also survived by her cousin Patricia Tressler of Florida, nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband Normand Naugler in 1983, her son, Christopher, and her long-time companion, Robert Baj.A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. The O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton has been entrusted with all of the arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union St., Springfield, MA 01105. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close