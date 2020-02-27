Cabell (rhymes with Scrabble) Brown Cheek Roome (August 16, 1928-February 17, 2020), a 20- year member of the Northampton community, was an artist, an inspirational and devoted mother and a delightful friend. She never backed down from a challenge, accepted change with grace and taught us what love is all about.
There is a deep hole in the hearts of Molly and Howard Murray, Cathy and Rooney Charest and Wes and Mason Cheek. We will celebrate her bold and beautiful spirit at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Northampton, to which contributions may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020