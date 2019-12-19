Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAMILLA HUMPHREYS. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Camilla S. Humphreys died on December 17, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Camilla was a long-time resident of Florence where she moved with her husband Dr. Richard Humphreys 45 years ago to raise their children, Karen, Jonathan and Richard. She passed away on December 17 following a battle with cancer and a sudden stroke. Camilla lived a joyous and full life, throughout which she loved to travel, study, and celebrate many,many good times with friends and family.



Passionately and loyally devoted to family and friends, Camilla nurtured deep and enduring relationships from the Northeast to Georgia, California, and beyond. In recent years her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughters Camilla and Samantha Bowin of West Hartford, CT, and Molly and Olivia Humphreys of Summit, NJ.



Born in New York City in 1941, Camilla attended Bronx public schools and later enrolled at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA at the age of 16. She majored in elementary education and met her future husband Richard in the early 1960s. Although Northampton was her home, she loved New York City and regularly delighted in its museums, concerts and Broadway shows. She'd often say a word or phrase with an accent that proudly affirmed her New York roots.



In the late 1970s, Camilla began to write for the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where she thrived as a features writer. She wrote stories on a wide range of subjects including the arts in the Pioneer Valley, teen pregnancy, food co-ops, motorcycles, the Northampton silk industry, and Look Park. After a decade in the newsroom, Camilla took on a new challenge pursuing her love of literature, eventually earning a doctorate in English Literature at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. During her graduate studies, she also taught literature courses and writing. Writing and teaching remained a constant throughout her life; she often shared anecdotes of these experiences with affection and humor.



An avid traveler, she jumped at every chance to see the world and was still dreaming about takingtrips to Colorado, Australia and Morocco over the last year. In the past ten years, she and her husband shared their time between Massachusetts and Greensboro, GA where they enjoyed a close network of friends. Together, they maintained an active lifestyle and a love of the outdoors.



Camilla is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard L. Humphreys; daughter Karen Humphreys and her husband Bret Bowin of West Hartford, CT; son Jonathan Humphreys and his wife Amy of Summit, NJ; and Camilla's four granddaughters. She was predeceased by her son Richard D. Humphreys in 2016.



A memorial service will be held in January for family and friends to gather and remember a truly remarkable woman. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

