Candace "Candy" A. Ryan, 68, of Easthampton, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, at Baystate Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Northampton on December 20, 1950 to the late Roland and Lillian (Hebert) Ducharme.
Candy had worked for many years as a bartender for The Office Bar in the Baystate area of Florence. It is there where she made many longtime friends whom were very dear to her. As a new customer; you would be completely awestruck by her infectious smile as she would come to greet you. She was an avid Red Sox fan; never missing a game. Candy could always be heard screaming for her favorite team to either; "run faster", or to "hit the damn ball". She enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and was always there to help anyone in need; family or not. But most of all, she was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Candy is survived by her devoted children; Patrick Ryan and his wife Tawnya of Northampton, Nathan Ryan and his girlfriend Elizabeth Kovalski of Westfield, Matthew Ryan, Lisa Ryan and her girlfriend, Michele Mistalski, and Krystyne Saltis all of Easthampton, her grandchildren; Amberle Emerson, Taylor, Justice, Madison, Avery, and Noella Ryan, Sage and Samone Young, two great-grandchildren, her niece; Tammy Venne, and nephew, Paul Ducharme. She also leaves her favorite companion; her dog Rosco, and many dear friends.
Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband; Jack Connelly, her son; Michael Ryan, her sister; Shelley Ducharme, and her brother; Edward Ducharme.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 13th from 4-6 p.m. at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. Her funeral will be Friday, June 14th, from 10-11a.m. at the funeral home, at 11 a.m. the funeral will proceed to St. Mary's Cemetery, Northampton, for her burial with a religious service.
Donations may be made in Candy's memory to a . For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 9, 2019