Carl D. Murphy, 71, formerly of 1147 Dwight St died March 4, 2019 at the Holyoke Health Care Center. Born in Northampton November 4, 1937 he was the son of the late Cornelius and Nicodema (Kasip) Murphy. Carl graduated from Smith Vocational High School and worked as a Pipefitter for Massachusetts Laborers. Carl was an Air Force Veteran and a member of the American Legion where he was known for making his famous chili. Carl raised his stepsons Albert Morin of Holyoke and Jerry Morin of Florida. Also survived by his sisters Ruth Crafts of Florence, Cynthia Tossavainen and her husband John of Great Barrington, Esther Montgomery of Summerville, South Carolina, and Barbara Nolan of Pensacola, Florida; his brothers Philip E. Murphy of Northampton, Kenneth R. Murphy of Santa Maria, California, George Murphy and his wife Yolanda of Agawam; his sister-in-law Catherine Murphy of Northampton; and 33 nieces and nephews. Carl was predeceased by his sister Edna Carrington of Hatfield; brothers Edward Murphy, Richard Murphy, Bernard Murphy and Cornelius Murphy all of Northampton. An In House Service will be held Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Czelusniak Funeral Home of Northampton at 11 am. Calling Hours will precede the service on Thursday from 9 to 11 am. Burial will follow at Precious Blood Cemetery in South Hadley. Memorial donations can be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 30 Locust St, Northampton, MA 01060.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019