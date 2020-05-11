Carl Douglas (Ty) Beach died May 7, 2020 at his home in Williamsburg. He was born March 5, 1929 in Florence MA to the late Ethel Christenson Beach and Raymond Harold Beach. His father disappeared before he was born, so he, his Mother and his older brother, Norman, lived in the home of his maternal grandparents Carl and Edith Christenson on Lake St. in Florence. He grew up alongside his mother's younger brothers: C. Victor, Russell W., Leon R. and Robert A. Christenson. His uncle Leon was his closest and dearest friend.
Carl attended Florence Grammar School and graduated from Northampton High School in 1947. He received his bachelor's degree in Economics at American International College in Springfield with the class of 1952. His College years were interrupted by service in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. After attending the Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA he was commissioned a second lieutenant. He was sent to serve in Korea with Company C, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Infantryman's Badge. He was discharged from active service with the rank of first lieutenant.
He met his future wife, Maryjane Burher, in Philadelphia where he was working for Pan American World Airways. They were married May 10, 1958 at Florence Congregational Church. They lived in Northampton for four years before moving to their home in Williamsburg. Carl worked for the Florence Casket Company, the family business, and then for the Electro-Optical Division of Kollmorgen Corp. until his retirement as a Senior Project Manager in 1989.
While retired, Carl enjoyed working in the garden, bird-watching, reading and walking in the woods. He volunteered as a member of the Williamsburg Conservation Commission, at the Williamsburg Senior Center and The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
He leaves his beloved wife, Maryjane, of 62 years, his beloved daughter Anne Beach and her partner Jon Sancutary of Northampton and his beloved daughter Ellen Paul and her husband Steven and granddaughter, Zoe in Cummington. He is also survived by his late brother, Norman's family in Langdon, NH, and his many cousins from the Christenson clan.
The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cooley Dickenson VNA & Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton MA, 01061 or to The Food Bank, P.O. Box 160 Hatfield MA 01038 (foodbankwma.org)
