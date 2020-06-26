Former Massachusetts resident Carl Michael Hicks, 68, passed away on June 21, 2020, at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida.Carl was born on August 19, 1951, in Easthampton, Massachusetts. He was raised in Northampton, Massachusetts. Carl moved to Florida in 1991.Carl served in the Army for three years in the Vietnam war. Carl worked as a mental health technician for many years before becoming a successful licensed practical nurse for 12 years. He retired in 2006.Carl had a love and talent for woodwork, building many pieces of furniture by hand for his family. He also loved golf, football, car racing, and baseball. He even umpired youth baseball for many years in Charlotte County, Florida.Carl is survived by his wife of 42 years, MaryAnn Murphy Hicks of Port Charlotte, Florida; His sons, Michael (Kathryn Cattell) Hicks, of Odessa, Florida and Matthew (Courtney Patterson) Hicks, of Port Charlotte, Florida; His grandchildren, Avery Hicks and Matthew Dixon, of Port Charlotte, Florida; His brothers, David Hicks, of Galveston, Texas, and Alan Hicks of Florence, Massachusetts; His sister, Marlene (Bill) O'Connell, of Northampton, Massachusetts; and a few nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Gordon Hicks, of Northampton, Massachusetts; His mother, Marjorie Valley Hicks, of Northampton, Massachusetts; and his sister, Maureen Hicks, of Northampton, Massachusetts.Carl will be honored at his final resting place, at Sarasota National Cemetery on a date to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Bible Church at 500 Sable St. Port Charlotte, FL 33954.