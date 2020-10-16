Carlos Maldonado Jr., 64, of High St., Florence, passed away Sunday October 7, 2020 at his home. Born in New York City, September 9, 1956, he was the son of Carlos and Raquel Duran Maldonado Sr. He worked for several years at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in environmental services before his retirement. He is survived by his son Nicolas Maldonado of Easthampton. A Celebration of Life for Carlos will be held at a later date. The Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton is in charge of arrangements.



