1/
Carlos Maldonado Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Maldonado Jr., 64, of High St., Florence, passed away Sunday October 7, 2020 at his home. Born in New York City, September 9, 1956, he was the son of Carlos and Raquel Duran Maldonado Sr. He worked for several years at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in environmental services before his retirement. He is survived by his son Nicolas Maldonado of Easthampton. A Celebration of Life for Carlos will be held at a later date. The Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton is in charge of arrangements.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413) 587-0044

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved