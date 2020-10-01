Carlyn Immerman died peacefully in her sleep on September 29, 2020. She was 99.



Born in Brooklyn in 1921, Carlyn was an artist from early on, taking life drawing classes at the Brooklyn Museum. As a young woman in the Depression era she had a career as a dress designer. After marrying her husband Alan, she supported the two of them while he established his optometry practice, then gave up her career. They had two children and she became a homemaker while continuing to paint and be involved in a local arts organization. In addition to her painting, she was often busy with projects, from making costumes for a local theater group to re-upholstering the furniture and designing a Japanese-style garden.



She and Alan were happily married for 61 years. In 1974, they moved to a house that she helped design in Cold Spring Harbor. She and Alan loved to take long walks in the hills of Cold Spring Harbor, often with their daughter, Jill, who lives in Brooklyn.



After Alan died, Carlyn moved to Applewood, an independent living community in Amherst, where she spent the last ten years of her life. She blossomed in the warm Applewood community, where she led a weekly current events discussion group and faithfully attended exercise class three times a week. She delighted in the weekly dinners at her son Neil and daughter-in-law Susan Landau's house, where she particularly enjoyed the attentions of their dog Zosja. She is survived by her daughter Jill, her son Neil and daughter-in-law Susan, and her grandchildren Daniel and Ellie Immerman.



Donations may be sent to Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002.



