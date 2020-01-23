Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmina Fontes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carmina dos Santos Isidoro Fontes was born May 29th, 1936 in the small village of Odrinhas, near Sintra, Portugal. She started working at age 9 as a farm hand, and at 13 she chose to move to Lisbon to become a maid. Over the course of her life she worked as a nanny, head chef, bookseller, shop window dresser, tailor, and custodian at UMass. She married Moisés Domingos Fontes (1935-2014) at age 21 and had two children, Carlos Alberto (61) and Alda Cristina (47). With her husband, she immigrated to Amherst, MA when she was 52 years old, learned English and re-established her life in her new country. She drew great meaning and purpose from being in service to others. In her retirement she volunteered as a lunch aid worker at Wild Wood Elementary School, as head seamstress at the Amherst Community Theater, at the Amherst Survival Center and with the Amherst Senior Center. She was a life long learner, and a proud student at the Literacy Project. She was widely known for her incredible strength and perseverance, her love of life and renaissance skills, and her incomparably delicious codfish cakes! She passed away from a heart attack on January 16th, 2020. She is survived by her two children, her three grandchildren Ana Lua, Gabriel, Marlena, and her great-grandson Ignacio Moises. She was a force of nature and a source of strength and inspiration for all who knew and loved her. On both sides of the ocean, her kind and indomitable spirit will be deeply missed.



A memorial will be held at the Clark House in Amherst this Sunday (1/26) from 10am-12pm. For more info pls contact Marlena Fontes, 347.388.4584

Carmina dos Santos Isidoro Fontes was born May 29th, 1936 in the small village of Odrinhas, near Sintra, Portugal. She started working at age 9 as a farm hand, and at 13 she chose to move to Lisbon to become a maid. Over the course of her life she worked as a nanny, head chef, bookseller, shop window dresser, tailor, and custodian at UMass. She married Moisés Domingos Fontes (1935-2014) at age 21 and had two children, Carlos Alberto (61) and Alda Cristina (47). With her husband, she immigrated to Amherst, MA when she was 52 years old, learned English and re-established her life in her new country. She drew great meaning and purpose from being in service to others. In her retirement she volunteered as a lunch aid worker at Wild Wood Elementary School, as head seamstress at the Amherst Community Theater, at the Amherst Survival Center and with the Amherst Senior Center. She was a life long learner, and a proud student at the Literacy Project. She was widely known for her incredible strength and perseverance, her love of life and renaissance skills, and her incomparably delicious codfish cakes! She passed away from a heart attack on January 16th, 2020. She is survived by her two children, her three grandchildren Ana Lua, Gabriel, Marlena, and her great-grandson Ignacio Moises. She was a force of nature and a source of strength and inspiration for all who knew and loved her. On both sides of the ocean, her kind and indomitable spirit will be deeply missed.A memorial will be held at the Clark House in Amherst this Sunday (1/26) from 10am-12pm. For more info pls contact Marlena Fontes, 347.388.4584 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close