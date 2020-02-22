Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Mis. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol A. (Daly) Mis, of the Arbors at Amherst, passed away surrounded by her family on her 87th birthday, Saturday February 15, 2020. Her sense of humor, positive outlook, and unfailing kindness and wisdom will be missed. Carol and her twin sister Mary were born in Holyoke, the youngest children of the late Timothy J. and Bridget V. (O'Connor) Daly. She was educated in the Holyoke schools, was a 1951 graduate of Holyoke High School and worked at Holyoke National Bank prior to her marriage, in a double ceremony with her twin, in 1954. Carol and her late husband, Erwin A. "Scotty" Mis, lived in South Hadley for 46 years before moving to Chicopee in 2003. During their marriage, Carol and Scotty enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and the company of a wide circle of friends. Following her beloved husband's death in 2005, Carol remained in Chicopee for eight years before moving to the Arbors at Amherst in 2013. At the Arbors, Carol found a loving, welcoming community of new friends and supportive staff. She enjoyed the many activities, outings, card and board games offered at her new home, where her final years were spent happily and comfortably. She is survived by a son, William J. Mis and his wife, Julie, of Westfield; two daughters: Cindy Mis Palley and her husband, Gordy, of Pelham; and Carolyn Beaton of Ashland; four cherished grandchildren, Catherine Mis, Jack Palley and his wife, Rachel, Olivia Beaton, and Charlotte Beaton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol was predeceased by a son-in-law, Christopher Beaton, a brother, Robert E. Daly, her twin, Mary Walker, and two sisters, Eileen Farrell and Marion Burns. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Arbors at Amherst and Hospice of the Fisher Home for their kind and respectful care during Carol's last weeks. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arbors at Amherst Activity Fund, 130 University Drive, Amherst MA 01002. Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

