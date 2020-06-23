Carol (Vollinger) Balise, 77, died on March 18, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Carol was born in Northampton on November 29, 1942 to the late Edward Vollinger and Catherine (Hayes) Vollinger. After graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1960, Carol started working at the New England Telephone Company until 1968 when she married the love of her life, George Balise, and started a family. Once her three children were of school age she began caring for local school teachers' children, which she enjoyed almost as much as raising her own. She worked at CVS for 18 years starting in 1992 which allowed her to interact with many customers and colleagues on a daily basis who came to know and love her over the years.



Carol developed lifelong friendships with members in her YMCA exercise class, Active Older Adults, where they not only enjoyed exercising together, but also engaging in various social outings. In addition, Carol enjoyed going to lunch and playing cards on a weekly basis with close friends. Most of all, Carol cherished her family destination vacations and time spent spoiling her grandchildren.



Carol is survived by daughter Patricia Balise Ratto and her husband Ronald, daughter Betsy Balise Englehardt and her husband Michael, son Christopher Balise, brother Robert Vollinger, and sister Kathleen Francoeur. Carol also leaves behind grandchildren Nicole, Caitlin and Matthew Ratto. She was predeceased by her husband George in 2018.



A committal service will take place at Main Street Cemetery in Hatfield on Saturday July 11 at 11:15 AM. Calling hours will be held at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Friday July 10 from 4-7 PM. Wearing of masks will be required for all who attend, and social distancing must be practiced when possible.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke at 110 Cherry St. Holyoke, MA, 01040.



