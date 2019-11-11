Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol K. Longley. View Sign Service Information Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc 55 Westminster Street Bellows Falls , VT 05101 (802)-463-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Walpole, NH - Carol K. Longley, 96, passed away quietly at her home in Walpole, NH, on Saturday, November 9th, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. She was born in Springfield, Mass on January 28, 1923, the daughter of Carl T. King and Cora J (Dahmke) King. Carol graduated from Springfield Classical High School in 1941, and from Edgewood Park Junior College, Briarcliff Manor, NY, after training as a medical lab technician.



She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Lennon, who she married in 1947.



Carol and Leo were blessed with four children: Donald K. Lennon and his wife, Jill, of Westmoreland, NH: Charles T. Lennon and his wife, Sheila, of Walpole, NH; Lissa J. Stepanek and her husband Bruce, of Amherst, NH; and Richard S. Lennon and his wife, Kinter, of Walpole, NH. Carol was also blessed with grandchildren, Tiffany S. Jones and her husband, Shad, of Glens Falls, NY; Katherine E. Lennon of New York City, Charles T. Lennon, Jr, of Walpole, NH, Alexandria S. Braun and her husband, Eric, of Medfield, Mass; Carol J. Stepanek of New York City; and Elizabeth L. Stepanek of Boston, Mass. Carol cherished her one great-grandchild, Emilia L. Braun.



Carol raised her family in Northampton, Mass, where she was an active member of the community. She served as a director on the governing boards of several organizations including the Nonotuck Savings Bank, Cooley-Dickinson Hospital, Hampshire Regional YMCA, and Riverside Industries. She also served as a trustee and choir member at Haydenville (Mass.) Congregational Church, St. Andrews Congregational Church (Sarasota, FL.), and the First Congregational Church of Walpole, NH. She loved being part of a choir and using her lovely alto voice. Carol married Francis (Frank) Longley in 1980, and together they enjoyed many years as "snowbirds" in Sarasota, FL., on Siesta Key.



She awoke every day with a purpose in mind, and always sought to stay busy. She read widely on history and politics, and enjoyed reading the Wall Street Journal cover to cover every day. She loved cooking and baking for her family, as well as gardening and yardwork, and especially the constant breezes at the house she built in 1997, which she dubbed "Windswept". Her charitable interests included supporting wildlife conservation, farmland preservation, and African wildlife, particularly elephants, which she loved so dearly.



Carol's children will never forget her musical laughter, her radiant delight in every gathering of her children and grandchildren, her fascination with their business activities, her wise and thoughtful counsel, her humility, and her innate thriftiness.



The family will receive visitors at 1 PM on November 14th at the Walpole Church with a funeral service following at 1:30 PM. Carol will be laid to rest in Spring Grove Cemetery, Florence, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be sent to the First Congregational Church of Walpole, P.O. Box 393, Walpole, NH 03608.

