Carol Roberts, 70, of Lighthouse Point, FL passed away on May 3, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1949 in Greenfield, MA to Kenneth and Helen Lundrigan. She is survived by her husband, James Roberts, of 46 years and their children Jamie Roberts and Coco Spieker (Christian Spieker), her six grandchildren Joseph Roberts, Carson Spieker, Lyla Roberts, Camron Spieker, William Roberts and Colton Spieker and her sister, Sandra Lundrigan Smith (Ronald Smith). She is predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Helen Lundrigan and brothers David and Ramon Lundrigan.
She moved to Florida in 1973 where she worked for many years as a Greens Keeper for Jackie Gleason at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Golf Course. During her time there, Jim and Carol were married on the practice green. She then went on to start her own businesses of Southeast Salon Management and Golden Years Salon Services which catered to the Beauty and Barber needs of residents at multiple Independent Living Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities and Nursing home facilities throughout South Florida. She loved boating and was an avid horse rider. She enjoyed spending her spare time with her horse Sysco at a nearby stable. Her favorite pastime of all was spending time with her family. Her definition of family extended beyond the traditional lines. She embraced everyone she loved as family. Those that she could share her Sunday family dinner with, laugh with, and hug were her family. The ultimate embodiment of that love are her cherished grandchildren who carry with them a piece of who she was.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Peaceful Ridge Rescue in memory of Carol Roberts (www.peacefulridgerescue.org, 2995 Peaceful Ridge Road, Davie, FL 33330). This was the organization Carol adopted her horse Sysco from.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 8, 2020.