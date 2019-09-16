Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Noviello L'Etoile. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Noviello L'Etoile, 78, of Northampton died peacefully on Sunday, September 15th at Care One at Northampton. She was born in Lynn, MA on April 14, 1941, the daughter of John and Alice Noviello. She attended Lynn English High School. After marrying Oscar Roland L'Etoile on December 5, 1964, she settled in Beverly, MA to raise her family. In 1976, she moved with her family to Amherst, MA where she worked for many years in the insurance industry and retired from Webber and Grinnell Insurance company in Northampton. She loved bowling, sewing and crafts, word puzzles, dancing, musicals, and socializing with her many friends. Spending time with her family was most important to her. She was proud to raise two strong, independent daughters. Carol was preceded in death by her father, John Noviello, mother, Alice Noviello, sister, Marie, and brother Jackie. She is survived by her husband, Oscar L'Etoile, of Northampton, her daughter Tracey Supple of Belchertown, her daughter Terri Crowley of Northborough, five grandchildren Julia, Kendall, Taylor, Cameron, and Joseph, her sister Jean Despres of Peabody, her sister Judy Grunst of Peabody, and many other members of her extended family who loved her dearly.



The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20th, at 10:00 am at the Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton, with a burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are on Thursday, September 19th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ascend Hospice 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, Ma 01752.

