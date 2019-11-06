Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Rose Lentilhon. View Sign Service Information Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park 1475 Old Dixie Highway St. Augustine , FL 32086 (904)-824-1672 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Rose Lentilhon, 95, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Carol was the loving wife of Robert W. Lentilhon who preceded her in 2014. She is survived by her son, (Mark) Lyndon Strother of Sumner, WA, daughter, Lynn Balk and her husband Neil Balk of St. Augustine, FL, stepdaughter Janet Owen of Belchertown, MA, stepson, Thomas Lentilhon of South Deerfield, MA, grandchildren, Casey Dwyer and his wife Amelia Dwyer of Plainfield, MA, Sandra Chandler and her husband Sean Chandler of Lee, MA, Dana Bunk of Florence, MA, Emily Wilson of Belchertown, MA, and five great grandchildren.



Carol was born in Chicago Illinois the youngest of three children and spent a very full life living in many areas throughout the United States finally settling in Amherst, MA, where she raised her family and worked at Amherst College. She spent her retired years traveling here and abroad and in Belfast Maine where she and Bob enjoyed running their bed and breakfast, The Palmer House. Her passion in life was antiques, that she collected from the many auctions and estate sales she loved going to. Carol was an accomplished artist, decorator, carpenter and seamstress and will always be remembered as a very sweet lady. A private graveside service will be held in Hancock, ME at a later date. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations to the Bailey Center would be appreciated.

Carol Rose Lentilhon, 95, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Carol was the loving wife of Robert W. Lentilhon who preceded her in 2014. She is survived by her son, (Mark) Lyndon Strother of Sumner, WA, daughter, Lynn Balk and her husband Neil Balk of St. Augustine, FL, stepdaughter Janet Owen of Belchertown, MA, stepson, Thomas Lentilhon of South Deerfield, MA, grandchildren, Casey Dwyer and his wife Amelia Dwyer of Plainfield, MA, Sandra Chandler and her husband Sean Chandler of Lee, MA, Dana Bunk of Florence, MA, Emily Wilson of Belchertown, MA, and five great grandchildren.Carol was born in Chicago Illinois the youngest of three children and spent a very full life living in many areas throughout the United States finally settling in Amherst, MA, where she raised her family and worked at Amherst College. She spent her retired years traveling here and abroad and in Belfast Maine where she and Bob enjoyed running their bed and breakfast, The Palmer House. Her passion in life was antiques, that she collected from the many auctions and estate sales she loved going to. Carol was an accomplished artist, decorator, carpenter and seamstress and will always be remembered as a very sweet lady. A private graveside service will be held in Hancock, ME at a later date. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations to the Bailey Center would be appreciated. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close