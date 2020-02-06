Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Snowdon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Snowdon died peacefully on January 22 at Belmont Manor Nursing Center of complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 93. Caroline grew up in Lyndhurst, NJ. She married a fellow NJ native, Walter Snowdon, a WWII Navy veteran and a Foreign Service officer. They moved to Washington, DC and then traveled the world together with their two daughters (1950-1975) making homes in Lebanon, Syria, Greece and Thailand. In 1980 Caroline and Walter retired to Eastham, MA where Caroline embarked on a career as a realtor. She proudly earned a BA from Simmons College (1986). Caroline was an elegant, energetic, courageous, passionate and creative woman. She read the New York Times daily, relished a good argument and was a fervent writer of letters to the editor. Caroline loved classical music and was a long time supporter of WGBH, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival. She is predeceased by her brothers and her husband who died in 1993. Caroline is survived by her daughters Joan Snowdon ( Phillip Crafts) Leverett, , Laura Snowdon ( Alex Parra) Carlisle, and five grandchildren: Tito and Sophia Crafts, Ben, Hannah and Will Parra. A private burial was held in Brewster.



The family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate dementia care Caroline received in Brewster and Belmont and urges all to support the important work of the .

