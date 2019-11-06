Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. Allan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Ann (Kitty) Allan passed away Tuesday October 29th after a long hard brave and valiant fight. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Richard, her son Alexander and six grandchildren Jacob Miles, Ziah Joshua, Isabella The Great, Mia Ann Marie, Alex James and Lexi Grace. Her sister Susan and Brother Bob as well as brother in laws Glen and Sandy.



She was born in Santa Cruz, CA, but as promised by her husband upon their marriage, got to spend the rest of her life in New England.



She received degrees from Virginia Intermont College and the University of Massachusetts. In the early days she and her husband took turns with work and schooling. During her life she extended her arms wide to the world. She made the world a better place and certainly a more interesting place. All the cats in the world will miss her along with all of us.



Finally rest in peace you dear soul. Funeral services will be held November 16th at their home 28 Kendall St. Barre, MA at 2 PM, refreshments to follow.



