Carolyn R. Baston, 88, of South Hadley passed away June 17, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1932 in Portland, Maine to Philip and Doris (Mahoney) Ramsay. Carolyn graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, NH in 1950 and Keene State Teachers College in 1954. She worked for many years in New Hampshire as an elementary school teacher before moving to South Hadley in 2002. Carolyn was a member of the Center Church in South Hadley, a previous member of the Extension Group in Webster, NH, Concord Country Club, P.E.O. Chapter O-S and Ledges Golf Course in South Hadley. Carolyn was a crafter, knitter, painter and avid reader. She loved going to the lake relaxing on the porch or in a kayak and listening to the loons and nature. She loved to travel and cherished the memories made during her Scotland vacation with her grandson. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William B. Baston in 2012, her infant son Robert and by her sister, Sallie Hesketh. She will be forever missed by her son, William and his wife Carolyn of South Hadley; her beloved grandsons Robert and Theodore of South Hadley and Jonathan and his wife Anna Uretsky of Pittsburgh, PA. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Charlie Hesketh, her sister-in-law Bette Emmett (Donald) and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn spent her final six years with her loving partner, Robert Robertson. Their union brought great joy to their lives. Together they enjoyed traveling, meeting new friends and singing in the Loomis Village Choir and spending time with both her family and Bob's warm and welcoming family. Services will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington, NH on Saturday July 18th at 11am. A memorial service will be held at Center Church in South Hadley at a later date. Donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Friends of the South Hadley Public Library. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.beersandstory.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.