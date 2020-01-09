Catherine (Kulig) Brochu, 75, a lifelong Springfield resident, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Jewish Nursing Home in Longmeadow. She was born in Springfield on August 16, 1944 the daughter of the late Albert J. and Anna J. (Borkosky) Kulig. Catherine is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Raymond F. Brochu; two sons, Raymond Brochu and his wife Roxanne and Paul Brochu and his wife Kelly; a daughter, Kathy Cranson and her husband Bill; and three cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole and Stephanie Brochu. All services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center, 271 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020