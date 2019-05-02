Catherine G. (Schneider) Boucher (88) formerly of Easthampton and most recently of The Villages FL and Tolland CT. died April 29, 2019.
She was born 1931 in Atlantic City NJ and was the daughter of Carl and Catherine Schneider. She attended schools in Pennsylvania and Atlantic City. She was a long-time resident of Easthampton MA where she was the executive secretary of the Chamber of Commerce for many years and was one of the founders of the Citizens Scholarship Fund. She was also employed at Bay Bank and Tubed Products.
She retired with her husband Frances to Port Charlotte Florida before settling in The Villages. She is survived by her sons Francis (Maryanne) of Tolland CT, Jody (Debby) of Southampton MA and seven grandchildren; Trista, Jamie, Michael, Matthew, Miranda, Madison and Teah. She was predeceased by her husband Francis, a sister Regina and a brother Carl. There will be no calling hours and services will be private.
