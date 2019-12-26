Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia C. Shepard. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Cecilia Celina (Poudrier) Shepard, died on December 24, 2019 at home. She was born in Easthampton, MA, February 21, 1915, to Dorila (Riel) Poudrier and Albert Poudrier. Cecelia attended Notre Dame du Bon Conseil Grammar School in Easthampton. Prior to her marriage she worked at the former Rubber Thread plant in Easthampton. She married Joseph C. Shepard on October 27, 1945 at Notre Dame du Bon Conseil Church, they were married for 69 years.



Cecilia is survived by her son Ronald Shepard and his wife Rosalyn (Roz) of Springfield, MA, her brother, Herve Poudrier of Venice, Fl, her sister-in-law, Eva Poudrier, of Silver Springs, Fl and Montgomery, MA, her brother-in-law, Ernest Parrow of Springfield, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph C. Shepard (died November 18, 2014), her sisters Irene (Poudrier) Parrow and Rita (Poudrier) Gravel, her brothers Alfred Poudrier and Henry "Bib" Poudrier; her sisters-in-law, Doris (Stebbins) Poudrier, Bertha Poudrier, and her brother-in-law, Edward Gravel.



Cecilia was a life-long communicant of the former Notre Dame du Bon Conseil Church and for a number of years was a member of the Benedictus Club of that church. It is requested that there be no floral tributes, rather, any who desire to do so are asked to make a donation to any of the following: the Take and Eat lunch program of Our Lady of the Valley Church; the Easthampton Council on Aging; Highland Valley Elder Services, or the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice.



All are welcome to meet at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 33 Adams St Easthampton, MA on Monday, December 30 at 10 a.m. for Cecilia's Funeral Mass, Her burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery. The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with her services.

