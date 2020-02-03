Cecilia Midler, 98, of Hadley, Massachusetts, formerly of Steubenville, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare Center. She was born September 7, 1921 in London, England, the daughter of the late Aaron & Millie Kosky Cohen. On her 19th birthday, the German Blitzkrieg commenced in London with the first non-stop bombing lasting several years, and she went on to work in an armaments factory during the war. Cecilia and her late husband, Joseph, owned Midler's Grocery on Maryland Avenue in Steubenville and later developed a successful real estate business. In addition to her parents and husband, Cecilia was preceded in death by her in-laws, Ralph & Rebecca Midler.
Cecilia is survived by two sons, Robert Midler of Arlington, Virginia and Ross Midler and his wife Linda Haney of Belchertown, Massachusetts; two grandchildren Rebecca & Jonathan Midler; and two sisters Renee Porter & Helen David.
Graveside services at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, 2900 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville, Ohio 43952, 1 p.m. Thursday with Rabbi Alex Greenbaum officiating.
