Cecilia S. Arbuckle, 60, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, July 16th. Celia was born on August 24th, 1958 to Victor and Cecilia Stieler. She attended Northampton High School where she became known for her creativity, love of art and her care for the people around her. Graduating in the class of 1976, Celia went on to find herself through traveling, Harley rides and spreading her wings. After years of adventures, our free bird found herself back in Western Mass. surrounded once again by family and childhood friends. Her love of the social scene brought her to work at the local watering holes; Whiskerz and Harry's. Her time at Harry's proved to be a pivotal part of Celia's life; where she would later meet the love of her life John J. Arbuckle Jr. who would change her path forever. The couple eloped to Key West and were married August 8th, 1988. They shared two children in which they treasured dearly. Celia later found her calling after graduating Springfield College with her Masters in Social Work. She would give the next twenty years of her life to helping in the benefit of others. The beautiful legacy she leaves is the countless souls she touched while working at the Care Center & MSPCC. Celia was truly a shining light in the darkest of times for so many. Proving she was a sanctuary for clients, friends & family alike. Family was not just the hand you were dealt to Celia but was an ever-growing garden. After so many years of working tirelessly Celia decided to retire and become a full-time grandmother, (Eme to those that mattered). A role that she excelled at. Sadly Celia's heart was broken when she was predeceased by her cherished husband in April 2018. Celia leaves behind their two children, Victoria L. Arbuckle & John Joseph III, who were "her prize-winning pumpkins." Her beloved grandchildren Charlotte Sophia and Benjamin who became her guiding light will forever miss her. Also leaving behind her heedful big sister Sally Surgen, her loving brother-in-law Jack Surgen , her kind brother Daniel Stieler, as well as several other adored family members and dear friends. We will remember Celia as the shooting star that she was, burning brightly in all the lives she influenced. Her free spirit is a reminder to us all to never let our souls grow old, just our bodies. Fly free, Mama Bird. Calling hours will be held for Celia on August 2, 2019 from 5-7pm @ the Czelusniak Funeral Home of Northammpton

