Service Information Nickerson Funeral Home 77 Eldredge Park Way Orleans , MA 02653 (508)-255-0259

Charleen Anne Bearce Lambert, 83, of North Eastham, MA, passed away quietly at home on March 11, 2019. Her husband of 63 years, William A. Lambert, was at her side.



Char" was born on May 31, 1935, in Chelsea, MA to parents Charles G. and Mabel (Butt) Bearce, Sr., and later stepmother Wanda. She was raised in Melrose, MA, and graduated from Melrose High in 1952. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts (UMass), Amherst, in 1956 with a degree in Romance Languages. She returned in 1985, at the age of 50, to earn an MBA (3.99 GPA) with a concentration in Accounting. While an undergrad at UMass, she was active in her college sorority, Beta Eta Chapter of Sigma Kappa.



Char met and married William A. "Bill" Lambert in 1956 while at UMass. They would have celebrated their 63 wedding anniversary in April. The couple lived in Springfield, MA; Huntington, WV; Watertown, CT; Prospect, CT; and were longtime residents of Amherst, MA, and North Eastham, MA.



She is survived by husband, Bill, and their five sons - Lt. Col. (Ret.) William and Venera, Naples, Italy; Paul and Carolyn, Belchertown, MA; Richard, Col. (Ret.) Charles Scott, and Jonathan, Amherst, MA; and daughter Charleen and Todd Greenhalgh, Chatham, MA. Her 12 beloved grandchildren include Theresa, Jeffery, Ryan, Sherry, Timothy, Keri, Laziza, Claire, Shannon, Oscar, Danielle, and Casey. She adored her great-granddaughters, Lexi and Sadie. Char is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Frances (Bearce) MacArthur and Charles G. Bearce, Jr.



Char and Bill raised their six children in Prospect, CT, and Amherst, MA, instilling them with a full appreciation of the natural world, from woodland birds and raptors to cats, tropical fish, amphibians, and reptiles. She used her renowned skills as a seamstress, cook, and baker not only to support her children but also to serve as a 4-H Leader in Amherst. She was an enthusiastic lover of music of all kinds, from Paul Winter and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to The Beatles and The Who. Char possessed a wonderful sense of humor and an acerbic wit. She loved her "Britcoms," mysteries, and Masterpiece Theater. She was a prolific reader and amassed an American Civil War history book collection worthy of a Ph.D.



Char was an avid Genealogist and received several awards from the New England Genealogical Society. She was a proud member of the Blue and Gray Education Society (past treasurer) traveling to over fifty battlefields and historic sites; Maine Genealogical Society; Cape Cod Genealogical Society (past treasurer); The Mayflower Society; Hebron, ME - Original Settlers; and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a proud Mayflower descendant.



She put her MBA to good use for over 30 years serving as the Staff Accountant for Mashpee Commons, Great Island in Yarmouth, Niche Leather in Harwich, and most recently The Hot Chocolate Sparrow in Orleans.



A private family burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on May 10, 2019. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Orleans, MA from 10:00am - 11am on May 11, 2019, with a Celebration of Life Service following at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Compassionate Care ALS, Falmouth, MA or a are requested. For online condolences, please visit

