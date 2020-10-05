Charles A. Banas, 68, of Conway St. formerly of Easthampton died Wednesday (9-30-20) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born in Northampton Ma. on January 7, 1952 the son of Frank and Nellie (Safron) Banas. He attended Easthampton schools yet did not graduate as he left school to take care of his parents who both fell ill and were unable to work.
Charlie enjoyed spending time with family. His greatest joys in life were being a father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather. He committed his entire life to his daughter and her children and often said that he would have it no other way. He was a fierce protector of his family and his motto was "Family 1st beyond all else" and he proved that each and every day.
Aside from his family he was also quite committed to and took pride in his work. He was a very skilled master carpenter whose work has provided dozens upon dozens of families a place to call home in the Easthampton/Southampton area. Charlie was referred to by many as the "hardest working man we've ever known".
He leaves behind his daughter Tami Banas with whom he shared a fierce father/daughter bond, his grandchildren Kiara Banas, Bryon Banas, and Aspen Keel, all of whom he loved deeply and was extremely proud of. Charlie also leaves behind his great grandchildren Mason Bezio, Jayce Banas, and Olivia (Wia) Banas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation @ cure.pcf.org
Arrangements under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home are private.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com