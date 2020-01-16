Charles A Finn of Whately passed away January 12, 2020 at the Elaine Center in Haldley MA.
Chuck was born in 1956 in Northampton, MA. He was the son of Martin and Jennie (w
Wiesztort) Finn. He was educated in local schools and was a United States Navy Veteran. Chuck was a construction laborer and worked on many projects in the Valley over the years. his favorite job was working at Ernie's Garage on King Street in Northampton.
Although his life was not without struggles, Chuck was always the optimist. no problem was so great that it could not be solved by tomorrow's hard work or scratch ticket. his good nature will be missed by his family and those who knew him. he was taken from us way too soon.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents and brother Marty and survived by brothers Jack and his wife Priscilla, James and his wife Patricia, Alan and his wife Stacey. Christopher and his wife Angie, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a future date.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020