Charles A. Moszynski passed away November 27 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.



Born June 26,1956, in Northampton, MA, son of Kazimierz and Janina (Czarniecki) Moszynski.



Charlie attended local schools in Easthampton and graduated from Easthampton High School. Prior to a life altering motorcycle accident, Charlie was a call firefighter with the Easthampton Fire Dept., supervisor at Tubed Products Inc., and with his love for the outdoors and nature, he also volunteered for the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary.



Charlie will be remembered for his kindness, big heart, (there wasn't anyone that he wouldn't help) and his love of family and music.



He will be greatly missed by his beloved Mother, Janina Moszynski, brothers, George (Mary) and Andy (Diane) Moszynski, Easthampton. Sisters, Anna (Scott) Gregg, RutlandTown, VT, and Donna (Todd) Galpin, Southampton, MA, and sister in law, Anne Moszynski, Easthampton. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, and especially by his great nieces Olivia and Emma Bowen who loved their Uncle Truck. He is also survived by his Aunts and numerous cousins.



Charlie was predeceased by his father, Kazimierz Moszynski, brother Eugene "Googs" Moszynski, nephews, Jacob Gregg, Thomas Moszynski, and step-nephew, Jim Mohr.



The family would like to thank Dr. Adam Garretson and Baystate Hospice.



All are welcome to attend his funeral on Friday, December 6, 2019 meeting for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of The Valley Church, 33 Adams St., Easthampton at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 5th, from 4 - 6 p.m. at The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton, MA . Burial will at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jacob "Jake" Gregg Memorial MBI Endowment, c/o Northern Vermont University, Lyndon, Lyndonville, VT 05851, the Easthampton Fire Dep't. Recreational Fund, 32 Payson Ave., Easthampton, MA 01027 or to a .

