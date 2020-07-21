Charles "Chuck" Brent Livingston, 73, Hatfield, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2020. He was born February 28, 1947, in Montpelier, Vermont. He was a graduate of Wayland High and attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He was the owner of Hillwood Morgan Stables in Hatfield and a prominent figure throughout the Morgan horse community, supporting and influencing many throughout the years. His knowledge and reputation as a Morgan breeder was recognized throughout the world. He is survived by a brother, Roger Livingston (Bobbie) of Port Charlotte, Florida, two sisters, Robin Love (Danny) of Blacksburg, South Carolina, Tammy Pershing (Mike) of Port Charlotte Florida, nephews, Brian Livingston (Holly), Justin Watts (Brandy), Casey Charnley (Tina), nieces, Kristen Livingston, Morgan Watts, Amanda Wadsworth (Ken), April Pedraza (Jean) and several great nieces and nephews along with a many great lifetime friends who referred to him as family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Fisher Home, Amherst, MA. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Saturday, July 25, at Hillwood Stables in Hatfield at 1 p.m. Please follow recommended COVID protocol.



