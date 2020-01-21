Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Bibeau. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie Bibeau, age 92, of Northampton, died January 13, 2020 peacefully with family by his side in Carrollton, Texas. Charlie was born in Northampton, MA on May 27, 1927, a son of the late parents Alfred and Cora (Cardon) Bibeau, he attended Northampton schools. He worked as a local carpenter until his retirement. Charlie was a veteran of the Navy. Charlie loved golfing.



Charlie is predeceased by his beloved wife Jane (Murray) Bibeau. Charlie is survived by his sister Rita (Bibeau) Lemke, sons Bruce, Mark and Neal, daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Anthony) Bibeau and grandchildren Carrie, Ethan and Juliana Bibeau, and many nieces and nephews.



A Liturgy of Christian Burail will be held on Saturday, January 25, 9:00 am at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Sacred Heart Church, 99 King Street, Northampton, with Rites of Committal to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 235 North Elm Street, Northampton, MA. Calling hours are Friday, January 24, 3:00 - 5:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the Ahearn funeral home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Inc., PO Box 1338, Holyoke, MA 01041.



