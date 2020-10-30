Charles E. Drake, Jr., known to many as Charlie, Red, Papa, dad and grandpa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 91.
Born in Amherst, MA on October 11, 1929, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Evelyn (Crutch) Drake, Sr. He married Nancy Olivier and raised five children.
Charlie was a graduate of Amherst High School, the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, and the University Of Massachusetts School Of Public Health.
He retired from the Town of Amherst after a career working in the Health Department serving many roles including the Director of the Board of Health. After his retirement, he enjoyed working well into his 80's as a courier for Paige's/Classic Chevrolet and Amherst Insurance, as well as caring for the rabbits at Millbrook Farms.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Air Force and was the past-Post Commander of the Amherst VFW 754 and a member of the American Legion.
Charlie help found the Amherst Youth Football league, and enjoyed coaching his boys on many local sports teams. A lover of golf, Charlie was a long-time member of the Amherst Golf Club, scoring a hole-in-one in 2007 at the age of 78.
He was a member at the Norwottuck Fish & Game Club and the Pelham Hunting Club.
A long time sports official, Charlie officiated football, basketball and baseball, receiving recognition from the Western Mass Chapter - National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame in 1996, and the International Association of Basketball Officials.
Papa Red enjoyed fishing, watching the Red Sox, Keno, his sweet treats, playing cards with his friends, and napping in the sun on his porch. He lived a good life.
Charles was predeceased by his wife, Nancy; a son, Thomas and daughter-in-law, Sandra; and his sister, Judy Burrows.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Nancy, and son, Chuck, both of Amherst; sons, Doug (Maria) of Agawam, and Chris of Belchertown; his brother, Robert (Mary Jane), and brother-in-law, Richard Burrows. He will also be fondly remembered by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, as well as the nursing staff on North 3, Dr. Edward Dean, and Dr. Andrew Hall (retired), for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's name to the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060, or Amherst Youth Football, 141 N Pleasant St, Box 155, Amherst, MA 01004 - 0155.
A private service will be held Monday at Douglass Funeral Home, a public graveside service, with full Military Honors will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, South Hadley, MA. Monday November 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Anyone attending will be required to follow all Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.
A Celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date for all to gather safely to share stories, raise a glass, and celebrate a life well-lived.
Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com