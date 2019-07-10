Charles E. Hulse, 67, of Hadley died July 6, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Born in Oceanside, NY, on January 9, 1952 he was the son of the late Charles Hulse and Shirley (Chapin) Hedlund. Charles worked as a service manager for Paiges Chevrolet and Classic Chevrolet in Amherst for many years. He was an avid Nascar racing fan, enjoyed gardening and model railroading.
Charles leave his wife Joan Kermensky; his sister Patricia Eklund (Gus) of Freeport, NY; sister-in-law Corinne (Fournier) Hulse of Palmer; nephews Timothy Hulse (Kimberly) of Orlando, FL; Andrew Hulse (Brittany) of Belchertown; Jeremiah Kermensky (Saima Dizdarevic) of Belchertown, Michael Eklund and Brian Eklund of Long Beach, NY; nieces Hannah Hulse of Belchertown and Adrienne (David) Skyler of Missouri City, TX; great nephew Isaiah Hulse and great nieces Isabelle Hulse and Ella Kermensky-Dizdarevic.
Calling hours will be Friday morning from 8:30 to 10 am at the Czelusniak Funeral Home followed by a Graveside Service at the Olde Hadley Cemetery at 10:30 am. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 10, 2019