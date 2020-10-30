Charles 'Charlie' E. Cote, 80, of Easthampton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday October 24, 2020, after a decline in health.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Cecile (Barre) Cote, in 2003, and son Robert Cote. He was also predeceased by his wife of 5 years, Janet (Seymour) Cote in 2010. He is survived by his son Brian Cote and Clara Arroyave of Winthrop, his daughter, Brenda and her husband Ron Gendron of Easthampton, and his stepchildren, Terry Spencer of Mashpee, Tammy Cruz of Easthampton, Jennifer Chistolini of Southwick and Johanna Rivera of Holyoke. Charlie is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 brothers Earl Cote of Fairview, Harvey Cote of Aldenville, and John Cote of Belchertown. He was also predeceased by many other brothers and sisters. Born in Holyoke, MA, on January 9, 1940, he was the son of William and Alma (Fortier) Cote.
Charlie answered the call to serve as an infantryman in the Army from 1960 to 1963. He was an inventory controller for James River Graphics in Holyoke for 35 years. He was an active participant with "Notre Dame" and "God is Love" churches in Easthampton, an adult leader in Teen Encounter and an assistant scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts. Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, and watching old movies.
His graveside funeral services were held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11a.m. at East Street Cemetery, Easthampton, MA.Due to COVID-19, services were private. The GRAHAM FUNERAL Home & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Charlie's care and services. In his memory, donations may be made to any charity of the donors choice
