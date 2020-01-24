Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles G. Kellogg. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles G. Kellogg, 74, of West Hatfield, MA, passed away January 9, 2020, at CareOne at Northampton, after a lengthy illness. Born February 22, 1945, he was the eldest son of Marie Etta (Curtiss) Kellogg and Charles E. Kellogg. He graduated from Masuk High School, Monroe, CT, in 1963, received a B.S. magna cum laude from Lakeland College, Sheboygan, WI in 1968, and received a M.S. in Zoology from UMASS in 1971. He taught biology and other science classes at Easthampton High School from 1971-1985. After receiving a second bachelor's degree in computer science from UMASS in 1985, he worked as a Software Engineer at Kollmorgen Electro-Optical in Northampton from 1985-2008. He married Ruth Langenhahn on January 30, 1965, and they spent the first year of marriage studying and traveling in Germany under a German government scholarship



Charlie was known for his sense of humor, generosity toward others, and commitment to the church and community. He was a long-time member and officer of the Hatfield Historical Society, member of the Historical Commission, and other town committees. He served for many years as a Deacon at the South Deerfield Congregational Church and, in recent years, was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Whately. His love of nature and history was evident in his many hobbies, including photography, hiking, bird watching, and genealogy. His genealogical research resulted in tracing his ancestral history back over 1,000 years (and often resulted in family vacation trips to cemeteries.) He was an avid photographer, often focusing on nature, lighthouses, and sailing ships, and had a number of award-winning photographs. Some of these are on public display at Rockridge, 25 Coles Meadow Road, Northampton, now through the end of January.



Charlie is survived by his wife Ruth, daughters Gretchen Adamski and her husband Richard of Hopedale, MA, and Dr. Caroline Kellogg and her husband Dr. James Cohen of Flint, MI. He adored his two grandchildren William Adamski and Adeline Etta Cohen. He is also survived by two brothers, Donald (Sharon) of Davenport, FL, and Richard (MaryLou) of Monroe, CT, and by sister-in-law Deborah Kellogg of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his brother Milton Kellogg. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Frederick Krause and Henry Langenhahn (Bonnie) of Newton, Wisconsin. Additional survivors include many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Mass General Hospital, Spaulding Hospital, Linda Manor, Rockridge, and CareOne for their kind and attentive care.



A memorial service (celebration of life) will be held at the First Congregational Church of Whately on March 7 at 11:00. To leave an online condolence, please visit



Expressions of sympathy are available at:www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com

Charles G. Kellogg, 74, of West Hatfield, MA, passed away January 9, 2020, at CareOne at Northampton, after a lengthy illness. Born February 22, 1945, he was the eldest son of Marie Etta (Curtiss) Kellogg and Charles E. Kellogg. He graduated from Masuk High School, Monroe, CT, in 1963, received a B.S. magna cum laude from Lakeland College, Sheboygan, WI in 1968, and received a M.S. in Zoology from UMASS in 1971. He taught biology and other science classes at Easthampton High School from 1971-1985. After receiving a second bachelor's degree in computer science from UMASS in 1985, he worked as a Software Engineer at Kollmorgen Electro-Optical in Northampton from 1985-2008. He married Ruth Langenhahn on January 30, 1965, and they spent the first year of marriage studying and traveling in Germany under a German government scholarshipCharlie was known for his sense of humor, generosity toward others, and commitment to the church and community. He was a long-time member and officer of the Hatfield Historical Society, member of the Historical Commission, and other town committees. He served for many years as a Deacon at the South Deerfield Congregational Church and, in recent years, was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Whately. His love of nature and history was evident in his many hobbies, including photography, hiking, bird watching, and genealogy. His genealogical research resulted in tracing his ancestral history back over 1,000 years (and often resulted in family vacation trips to cemeteries.) He was an avid photographer, often focusing on nature, lighthouses, and sailing ships, and had a number of award-winning photographs. Some of these are on public display at Rockridge, 25 Coles Meadow Road, Northampton, now through the end of January.Charlie is survived by his wife Ruth, daughters Gretchen Adamski and her husband Richard of Hopedale, MA, and Dr. Caroline Kellogg and her husband Dr. James Cohen of Flint, MI. He adored his two grandchildren William Adamski and Adeline Etta Cohen. He is also survived by two brothers, Donald (Sharon) of Davenport, FL, and Richard (MaryLou) of Monroe, CT, and by sister-in-law Deborah Kellogg of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his brother Milton Kellogg. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Frederick Krause and Henry Langenhahn (Bonnie) of Newton, Wisconsin. Additional survivors include many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the staff of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Mass General Hospital, Spaulding Hospital, Linda Manor, Rockridge, and CareOne for their kind and attentive care.A memorial service (celebration of life) will be held at the First Congregational Church of Whately on March 7 at 11:00. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Whately Congregational Church, Nancy Wilson/Treasurer, PO Box 247, Whately, MA 01093 or to the American Diabetes Association.Expressions of sympathy are available at:www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close