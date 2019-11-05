Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. Safron. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles J Safron, 96, of Easthampton, Massachusetts, passed away quietly andpeacefully at home surrounded by family on November 4th, 2019.



Born July 28,1923 to the late Anthony Safran and Bertha Urban in Easthampton. A graduateof Easthampton High School in 1941, Charlie was a standout athlete in soccer,basketball, and baseball; earning the nickname "The Triple Threat", continuing to win a championship in all three sports in the same year. Upongraduation and the reception of a full baseball scholarship to the University ofMassachusetts, Charlie chose to work at Phillips Manufacturing to support hisfamily. Although he had a deferment, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943, giving service until 1945 after he received a Bronze Battle Star and a GoodConduct Ribbon.



Post war, he married Eleanor Lozowski in 1958 fromProvidence, Rhode Island. From there he began his family having four sons,Steven, Michael, Mark, and David. His fond love of athletics brought him tomultiple jobs as an equipment manager at Williston Northampton, and UMassAmherst. Charlie's love of the game also led him to be a coach and mentor for hundreds of Easthampton youth. Many baseball gloves had the expert repair byCharlie. Charlie leaves behind his four sons, daughters-in-law Lisa and Mary,his many grandchildren, Chuck, Randall, Sarah and great-grandchildrenNolan and Lucy.



Calling hours for Charlie will be held on Thursday11/7/19 from 4-7pm at Graham Funeral Home, 18 Adams St., Easthampton. Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Parrish, 33 Adams St.Easthampton, on Friday 11/8/19 at 10am. The burial will be held in private at alater date. The Graham Funeral Home and Cremations Services, has proudly and honorably been entrusted with providing for Charlie's Care and Services.



In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Easthampton Fire Department at 32 Payson Ave. #1, Easthampton, MA 01027 or the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice at 168 Industrial Dr., Northampton, MA 01060





