Charles Leslie Hall (Charlie), 65, passed away peacefully at The Elaine Center in Hadley, MA where he had been a resident for many years.



Growing up in Sudbury, with his parents, Charlotte and Warren Hall Sr. (pre-deceased) and older brother, Warren Hall Jr. of Pelham, MA he enjoyed a large extended family that included dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends.



A graduate of Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School, he went on to earn an Associate in Science Degree from Middlesex Community College. He was a voracious reader and a "life-long learner". Bookcases could never keep up with the volumes he wanted to save and discuss.



He loved to travel and made trips to The Grand Old Opry to enjoy country music but his favorite trips were with family to Quebec, England and Scotland.



In 1998, he moved to Belchertown, to be closer to his brother, sister-in-law Marie and their family. He grew to love the Pioneer Valley and became a frequent volunteer at the North Amherst Survival Center. His volunteer work was recognized with a special award in 2016 as he continued volunteering there.



At our family gatherings and holidays, his stories and adventures were often enjoyed by his nieces, Courtney and Christina and his nephew, Brandon. As their families grew, so did the adoring group of kids who loved their "Uncle Chuck".



He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and stunning memory.



Memorial services will be privately held at a later date.

Published in Amherst Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2019

